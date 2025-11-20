10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $185.00 $46.8K 65.4K 112.0K IREN PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $45.00 $58.5K 8.0K 9.5K PLTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $160.00 $26.3K 23.6K 3.2K MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $15.00 $124.3K 10.1K 3.2K IBM CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/28/25 $300.00 $69.0K 652 2.0K UMAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $12.50 $921.2K 2.2K 2.0K APLD CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $25.00 $105.6K 2.2K 1.9K ASML CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $1200.00 $600.0K 3.6K 1.6K AVGO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $352.50 $48.1K 501 1.1K CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $520.00 $231.0K 1.3K 984

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 103 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.8K, with a price of $454.0 per contract. There were 65481 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 112025 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.5K, with a price of $117.0 per contract. There were 8098 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9581 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 108 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $244.0 per contract. There were 23626 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3246 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 120 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1150 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $124.3K, with a price of $108.0 per contract. There were 10146 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3216 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IBM (NYSE:IBM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on November 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.0K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 652 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2021 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UMAC (AMEX:UMAC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $921.2K, with a price of $461.0 per contract. There were 2288 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2015 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APLD (NASDAQ:APLD), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 120 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 220 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.6K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 2202 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1977 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ASML (NASDAQ:ASML), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $1200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $600.0K, with a price of $1200.0 per contract. There were 3665 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1695 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $352.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.1K, with a price of $535.0 per contract. There were 501 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1127 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWD (NASDAQ:CRWD), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 421 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 22 contract(s) at a $520.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $231.0K, with a price of $10500.0 per contract. There were 1390 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 984 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

