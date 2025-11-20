Quanta Services Unusual Options Activity For November 20

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in PWR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Quanta Services. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 20% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $101,134, and 7 are calls, amounting to $433,072.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $350.0 and $470.0 for Quanta Services, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Quanta Services's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Quanta Services's significant trades, within a strike price range of $350.0 to $470.0, over the past month.

Quanta Services Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PWR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $105.5 $102.0 $103.71 $350.00 $114.0K 28 7 PWR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $113.1 $109.2 $111.0 $350.00 $110.9K 44 10 PWR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $40.5 $37.8 $38.36 $440.00 $57.8K 371 15 PWR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $28.7 $26.9 $28.4 $460.00 $45.5K 174 18 PWR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $24.5 $23.6 $24.5 $470.00 $43.9K 11 24

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services is a leading provider of specialty contracting services, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, communications, pipeline, and energy industries in the United States, Canada, and Australia. Quanta reports its results under two segments: electric infrastructure and underground utility and infrastructure.

Current Position of Quanta Services

With a trading volume of 433,657, the price of PWR is up by 1.91%, reaching $453.99.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 91 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Quanta Services

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $495.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on Quanta Services with a target price of $517. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Quanta Services, which currently sits at a price target of $480. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Quanta Services, maintaining a target price of $526. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Quanta Services, targeting a price of $457.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Quanta Services, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.