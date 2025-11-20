GE Aerospace Unusual Options Activity For November 20

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for GE Aerospace. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 53% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $427,225, and 8 are calls, amounting to $513,166.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $115.0 to $340.0 for GE Aerospace over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in GE Aerospace's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to GE Aerospace's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $115.0 to $340.0 over the preceding 30 days.

GE Aerospace 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $192.85 $190.65 $190.65 $115.00 $190.6K 19 10 GE PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $43.05 $40.0 $41.0 $340.00 $102.5K 241 75 GE PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $41.7 $41.05 $41.7 $340.00 $100.0K 241 99 GE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $42.25 $39.95 $39.9 $340.00 $99.7K 241 50 GE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $41.8 $41.05 $41.0 $340.00 $98.4K 241 99

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace is the global leader in designing, manufacturing, and servicing commercial aircraft engines, along with partner Safran in their CFM joint venture. With its massive global installed base of nearly 70,000 commercial and military engines, GE Aerospace earns most of its profits on recurring service revenue of that equipment, which operates for decades. GE Aerospace is the remaining core business of the company formed in 1892 with historical ties to American inventor Thomas Edison; that company became a storied conglomerate with peak revenue of $130 billion in 2000 until GE spun off its appliance, finance, healthcare, and wind and power businesses between 2016 and 2024.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with GE Aerospace, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is GE Aerospace Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,006,964, the price of GE is down -0.71% at $298.69.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

What The Experts Say On GE Aerospace

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $349.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for GE Aerospace, targeting a price of $366. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for GE Aerospace, targeting a price of $340. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on GE Aerospace, maintaining a target price of $365. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for GE Aerospace, targeting a price of $325.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.