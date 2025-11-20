Decoding Booking Holdings's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BKNG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 31 extraordinary options activities for Booking Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 12% bearish. Among these notable options, 20 are puts, totaling $2,371,481, and 11 are calls, amounting to $599,375.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $4000.0 and $7300.0 for Booking Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Booking Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Booking Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $4000.0 to $7300.0, over the past month.

Booking Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $1362.4 $1333.7 $1348.34 $6000.00 $539.3K 2 6 BKNG PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $1365.7 $1334.6 $1346.45 $6000.00 $269.2K 2 2 BKNG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $1362.4 $1330.9 $1344.08 $6000.00 $268.8K 2 8 BKNG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $1250.5 $1224.0 $1237.05 $5900.00 $247.4K 0 2 BKNG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $1360.0 $1328.0 $1343.83 $6000.00 $134.3K 2 11

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airlines, rental cars, restaurants, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, Rentalcars.com, Kayak, and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Booking Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Booking Holdings

Trading volume stands at 30,036, with BKNG's price down by -0.75%, positioned at $4655.77.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 91 days.

What The Experts Say On Booking Holdings

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $5966.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Neutral rating on Booking Holdings with a target price of $5550. * An analyst from BTIG downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $6250. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Neutral rating on Booking Holdings with a target price of $5590. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on Booking Holdings with a target price of $6630. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $5810.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Booking Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.