Behind the Scenes of Micron Technology's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Micron Technology. Our analysis of options history for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) revealed 50 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 34% of traders were bullish, while 48% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 22 were puts, with a value of $2,146,894, and 28 were calls, valued at $2,535,833.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $155.0 to $310.0 for Micron Technology over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Micron Technology's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Micron Technology's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $155.0 to $310.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Micron Technology Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $8.75 $8.7 $8.75 $260.00 $799.5K 3.2K 16 MU CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/26 $30.55 $29.55 $29.55 $260.00 $260.0K 699 88 MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $84.65 $83.25 $84.65 $310.00 $228.5K 9 53 MU CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $58.7 $55.6 $56.77 $250.00 $227.0K 1.2K 40 MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/28/25 $8.25 $7.5 $8.25 $222.50 $226.0K 426 109

About Micron Technology

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Micron Technology, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Micron Technology

With a volume of 6,337,874, the price of MU is down -1.83% at $221.79.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

What The Experts Say On Micron Technology

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $293.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Micron Technology with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.