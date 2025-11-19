This Is What Whales Are Betting On Core Scientific

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in CORZ often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Core Scientific. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 7% bullish and 53% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $176,500, and 12 calls, totaling $1,817,575.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $8.0 and $33.0 for Core Scientific, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Core Scientific's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Core Scientific's whale trades within a strike price range from $8.0 to $33.0 in the last 30 days.

Core Scientific Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CORZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $5.0 $4.15 $4.32 $22.00 $432.0K 16.0K 4.0K CORZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $5.0 $4.15 $4.32 $22.00 $432.0K 16.0K 6.0K CORZ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $1.98 $1.9 $1.9 $25.00 $213.7K 6.6K 1.1K CORZ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $2.1 $1.94 $2.02 $17.00 $202.0K 24.0K 5.0K CORZ PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $17.65 $16.9 $17.65 $33.00 $176.4K 0 100

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific Inc is engaged in designing, building and operating digital infrastructure for high-performance computing. The business operates in three operating segments; Digital Asset Self-Mining, consisting of performing digital asset mining for the own account, Digital Asset Hosted Mining, consisting of providing hosting services to third parties for digital asset mining, and HPC Hosting, consisting of providing hosting services to third parties for graphics processing unit (GPU) based HPC hosting operations. The majority of revenue is derived from the Digital Asset Self-Mining Segment.

In light of the recent options history for Core Scientific, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Core Scientific

With a trading volume of 7,279,229, the price of CORZ is up by 0.45%, reaching $15.5.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 98 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Core Scientific

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $26.1.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Clear Street has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $23. * In a positive move, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $25. * In a positive move, an analyst from Roth Capital has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $23. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Macquarie upgrades its rating to Outperform with a revised price target of $34. * In a positive move, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $25.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.