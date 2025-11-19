Enphase Energy's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ENPH usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Enphase Energy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 30% leaning bullish and 69% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $273,673, and 9 are calls, amounting to $428,289.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $22.5 and $55.0 for Enphase Energy, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Enphase Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Enphase Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $22.5 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Enphase Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $3.3 $3.1 $3.1 $30.00 $99.2K 1.3K 1.1K ENPH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.25 $7.85 $8.25 $35.00 $82.5K 10.3K 201 ENPH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.25 $7.85 $8.25 $35.00 $82.4K 10.3K 16 ENPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $3.3 $3.1 $3.1 $30.00 $79.9K 1.3K 741 ENPH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/26 $2.21 $2.2 $2.21 $22.50 $65.0K 184 298

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. It delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Enphase Energy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Enphase Energy

With a volume of 2,902,570, the price of ENPH is down -1.5% at $27.18.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Enphase Energy

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $33.6.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Enphase Energy with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.