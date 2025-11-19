Looking At Canadian Solar's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Canadian Solar.

Looking at options history for Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 23% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $80,300 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $767,818.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $20.0 to $45.0 for Canadian Solar over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Canadian Solar's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Canadian Solar's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $20.0 to $45.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Canadian Solar Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CSIQ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $2.2 $1.65 $1.94 $31.00 $100.4K 1.4K 1.0K CSIQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $8.6 $7.2 $8.38 $37.00 $91.5K 97 320 CSIQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/12/25 $1.85 $0.5 $1.04 $35.00 $83.2K 16 0 CSIQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/05/25 $0.85 $0.6 $0.6 $35.00 $64.8K 35 1.1K CSIQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.6 $4.7 $4.86 $25.00 $59.2K 3.0K 122

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc is a Canadian solar technology and renewable energy company. It is a manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, a provider of battery energy storage solutions, and a developer of utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage projects.. It operates through two business segments CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy segment. The CSI Solar segment focused on solar modules and battery energy storage manufacturing and products. Its Recurrent segment focused on utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage project development and operation. Key revenue is generated from CSI Solar segment.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Canadian Solar, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Canadian Solar's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 6,356,307, the price of CSIQ is up by 1.15%, reaching $26.73.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 125 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Canadian Solar

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $19.73.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Canadian Solar, maintaining a target price of $37. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Citigroup downgraded its rating to Sell, setting a price target of $11. * An analyst from Mizuho downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $21. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Canadian Solar, which currently sits at a price target of $10. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Jefferies lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $19.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Canadian Solar with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.