10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $220.00 $72.0K 7.3K 1.1K AAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/15/26 $12.00 $36.8K 11.7K 971 RKLB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $60.00 $120.0K 2.9K 624 WM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $220.00 $48.2K 1.5K 243 VRT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $145.00 $28.8K 9 135 AER CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $75.00 $323.3K 1.1K 100 UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/15/26 $90.00 $52.7K 335 51 AXON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $500.00 $60.5K 74 36 GEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $590.00 $32.0K 238 17 LYFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $21.00 $105.9K 1.4K 9

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding BA (NYSE:BA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.0K, with a price of $3600.0 per contract. There were 7388 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1154 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 177 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 256 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.8K, with a price of $144.0 per contract. There were 11725 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 971 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RKLB (NASDAQ:RKLB), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 422 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $120.0K, with a price of $1200.0 per contract. There were 2967 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 624 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WM (NYSE:WM), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.2K, with a price of $483.0 per contract. There were 1577 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 243 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VRT (NYSE:VRT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 793 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 8 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $3610.0 per contract. There were 9 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 135 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AER (NYSE:AER), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 422 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 53 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $323.3K, with a price of $6100.0 per contract. There were 1194 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UBER (NYSE:UBER), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 177 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.7K, with a price of $1055.0 per contract. There were 335 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 51 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AXON (NASDAQ:AXON), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 58 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 11 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.5K, with a price of $5500.0 per contract. There were 74 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 36 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GEV (NYSE:GEV), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 93 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $590.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $6400.0 per contract. There were 238 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 716 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.9K, with a price of $148.0 per contract. There were 1446 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.