10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HSIC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $80.00 $30.5K 3.9K 828 NVO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $50.00 $34.8K 6.7K 122 HUM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $230.00 $60.5K 103 73 UNH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/26 $370.00 $50.5K 130 57 TEM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $50.00 $122.4K 950 40 ARWR CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $17.00 $45.6K 227 20 ARGX PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $900.00 $55.0K 0 15 LLY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $850.00 $151.8K 584 11 ARQT CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $30.00 $43.5K 1.4K 8 ROIV PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/15/26 $18.00 $37.5K 0 0

• For HSIC (NASDAQ:HSIC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 58 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 325 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $94.0 per contract. There were 3961 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 828 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVO (NYSE:NVO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 211 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.8K, with a price of $698.0 per contract. There were 6711 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 122 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HUM (NYSE:HUM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.5K, with a price of $1010.0 per contract. There were 103 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 73 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UNH (NYSE:UNH), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 149 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 7 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.5K, with a price of $7218.0 per contract. There were 130 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 57 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TEM (NASDAQ:TEM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 422 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $122.4K, with a price of $3060.0 per contract. There were 950 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ARWR (NASDAQ:ARWR), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.6K, with a price of $2280.0 per contract. There were 227 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ARGX (NASDAQ:ARGX), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 394 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $11000.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LLY (NYSE:LLY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 211 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 6 contract(s) at a $850.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $151.8K, with a price of $25315.0 per contract. There were 584 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ARQT (NASDAQ:ARQT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.5K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 1403 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ROIV (NASDAQ:ROIV), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 177 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 0 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

