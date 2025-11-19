Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on LITE Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Lumentum Holdings.

Looking at options history for Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) we detected 88 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 39% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 29 are puts, for a total amount of $2,607,845 and 59, calls, for a total amount of $6,087,247.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $22.5 to $400.0 for Lumentum Holdings during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Lumentum Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Lumentum Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $22.5 to $400.0, over the past month.

Lumentum Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LITE PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $14.5 $11.5 $12.7 $185.00 $635.0K 0 504 LITE CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $32.5 $32.4 $32.4 $270.00 $324.0K 90 131 LITE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $33.1 $31.3 $31.4 $270.00 $313.3K 90 233 LITE PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $26.7 $24.0 $24.9 $270.00 $311.2K 30 501 LITE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $39.0 $37.7 $37.7 $280.00 $226.2K 536 107

About Lumentum Holdings

Lumentum Holdings Inc is a California-based technology firm. The company provides two types of optical and photonic products: optical components that are used in telecommunications networking equipment, and commercial lasers for manufacturing, inspection, and life-science lab uses. Its segments are Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The firm is also expanding into new optical applications, such as 3-D sensing laser diode for consumer electronics. It generates maximum revenue from the OpComms segment. The OpComms segment products include a wide range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks for access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul, and submarine (undersea) applications.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Lumentum Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Lumentum Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,039,934, the price of LITE is up 5.44% at $260.9.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Lumentum Holdings

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $217.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Mizuho downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $290. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Lumentum Holdings, targeting a price of $181. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on Lumentum Holdings, maintaining a target price of $280. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for Lumentum Holdings, targeting a price of $190. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B. Riley Securities continues to hold a Neutral rating for Lumentum Holdings, targeting a price of $147.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

