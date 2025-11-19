e.l.f. Beauty's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on e.l.f. Beauty.

Looking at options history for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $101,510 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $304,693.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $125.0 for e.l.f. Beauty over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for e.l.f. Beauty options trades today is 442.0 with a total volume of 1,134.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for e.l.f. Beauty's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $125.0 over the last 30 days.

e.l.f. Beauty 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ELF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $2.52 $2.42 $2.52 $80.00 $160.0K 475 638 ELF CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $38.5 $38.15 $38.5 $45.00 $42.3K 72 11 ELF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $1.04 $0.98 $0.98 $69.00 $39.1K 163 399 ELF CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $37.0 $36.0 $37.0 $40.00 $37.0K 94 10 ELF CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $33.1 $31.6 $31.6 $50.00 $34.7K 133 11

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a multi-brand beauty company that offers inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan, and cruelty-free cosmetics and skin care products. The Company's mission is to make beauty accessible to every eye, lip, face, and skin concern. The company offers cosmetic accessories for women, which include eyeliner, mascara, false eyelashes, lipstick, foundation for the face, moisturizer, cleanser, and other tools through its stores and e-commerce channels.

Where Is e.l.f. Beauty Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 834,514, with ELF's price up by 0.08%, positioned at $73.12.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 78 days.

What The Experts Say On e.l.f. Beauty

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $125.4.

* An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on e.l.f. Beauty, maintaining a target price of $105. * An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on e.l.f. Beauty, maintaining a target price of $120. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on e.l.f. Beauty, maintaining a target price of $137. * An analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $100. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on e.l.f. Beauty, which currently sits at a price target of $165.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

