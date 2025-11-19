Celestica's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Celestica (NYSE:CLS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CLS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 31 extraordinary options activities for Celestica. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 48% leaning bullish and 29% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $535,922, and 22 are calls, amounting to $2,892,841.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $55.0 to $450.0 for Celestica over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Celestica's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Celestica's significant trades, within a strike price range of $55.0 to $450.0, over the past month.

Celestica Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $115.4 $112.5 $115.4 $320.00 $1.1M 22 201 CLS CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $82.7 $81.6 $82.7 $320.00 $702.9K 131 87 CLS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $10.5 $9.1 $10.5 $320.00 $210.0K 411 423 CLS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $155.6 $149.0 $152.0 $310.00 $152.0K 53 12 CLS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $35.1 $33.1 $33.9 $340.00 $84.7K 776 66

About Celestica

Celestica Inc offers supply chain solutions. The company has two operating and reportable segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment consists of the ATS end market and is comprised of the Aerospace and Defense, Industrial, health tech, and Capital Equipment businesses. Its Capital Equipment business is comprised of the semiconductor, display, and robotics equipment businesses, and the CCS segment consists of Communications and Enterprise end markets, The Enterprise end market is comprised of its servers and storage businesses. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Celestica, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Celestica Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 1,551,377, with CLS's price up by 6.85%, positioned at $320.46.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On Celestica

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $349.8.

* An analyst from TD Securities has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Celestica, which currently sits at a price target of $305. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Celestica, maintaining a target price of $350. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Celestica with a target price of $360. * An analyst from Citigroup upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $375. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Celestica with a target price of $359.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.