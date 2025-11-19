Eli Lilly Unusual Options Activity For November 19

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LLY usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 21 extraordinary options activities for Eli Lilly. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $83,620, and 19 are calls, amounting to $1,322,319.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $620.0 to $1220.0 for Eli Lilly over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Eli Lilly's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Eli Lilly's whale activity within a strike price range from $620.0 to $1220.0 in the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $90.45 $85.0 $90.5 $1220.00 $362.0K 14 0 LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $280.0 $275.55 $280.0 $760.00 $140.0K 151 5 LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $73.5 $70.7 $73.5 $1000.00 $110.2K 6.6K 28 LLY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $69.4 $68.5 $68.5 $1070.00 $102.8K 80 14 LLY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $29.65 $26.25 $27.39 $1020.00 $96.5K 1.2K 42

About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

Current Position of Eli Lilly

With a trading volume of 302,009, the price of LLY is up by 1.01%, reaching $1040.51.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 78 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Eli Lilly

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $1186.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Eli Lilly, maintaining a target price of $1500. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Eli Lilly, maintaining a target price of $1080. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Eli Lilly, maintaining a target price of $1150. * An analyst from Leerink Partners has elevated its stance to Outperform, setting a new price target at $1104. * An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Eli Lilly, maintaining a target price of $1100.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.