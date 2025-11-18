What the Options Market Tells Us About KLA

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on KLA.

Looking at options history for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) we detected 25 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 28% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $1,233,139 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $1,347,931.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $880.0 to $1620.0 for KLA over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for KLA's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across KLA's significant trades, within a strike price range of $880.0 to $1620.0, over the past month.

KLA Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KLAC PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $104.0 $98.7 $100.43 $1200.00 $661.5K 746 106 KLAC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $315.0 $306.2 $310.0 $1120.00 $310.0K 2 0 KLAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $101.7 $97.1 $100.49 $1200.00 $261.3K 746 40 KLAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $312.0 $302.0 $305.0 $1120.00 $213.5K 2 13 KLAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $73.0 $68.6 $69.72 $1280.00 $209.1K 31 50

About KLA

KLA is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturers in the world. It specializes in the market segment of semiconductor process control, wherein machines inspect semiconductor wafers during research and development and manufacturing for defects and verify precise measurements. In this section of the market, KLA holds a majority share. It also has a small exposure to the etch and deposition segments of the WFE market. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC and Samsung.

In light of the recent options history for KLA, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of KLA

With a trading volume of 643,410, the price of KLAC is down by -0.3%, reaching $1130.31.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 72 days from now.

Expert Opinions on KLA

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $1330.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for KLA, targeting a price of $1350. * An analyst from Barclays upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $1200. * An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on KLA, which currently sits at a price target of $1350. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on KLA, maintaining a target price of $1450. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on KLA, maintaining a target price of $1300.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

