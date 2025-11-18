Freeport-McMoRan Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in FCX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 40 extraordinary options activities for Freeport-McMoRan. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 37% leaning bullish and 47% bearish. Among these notable options, 21 are puts, totaling $1,331,966, and 19 are calls, amounting to $1,284,781.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $50.0 for Freeport-McMoRan over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Freeport-McMoRan options trades today is 3984.22 with a total volume of 16,874.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Freeport-McMoRan's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $50.0 over the last 30 days.

Freeport-McMoRan 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FCX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $1.63 $1.62 $1.62 $40.00 $333.6K 8.9K 2.4K FCX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $19.2 $16.5 $17.81 $25.00 $268.6K 808 150 FCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $0.45 $0.25 $0.45 $39.00 $171.4K 8.9K 6 FCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/28 $10.55 $10.5 $10.5 $42.00 $119.7K 385 114 FCX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/18/26 $8.75 $7.4 $8.08 $37.00 $113.1K 305 140

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan owns stakes in 10 copper mines, led by its 49% ownership of the Grasberg copper and gold operations in Indonesia, 55% of the Cerro Verde mine in Peru, and 72% of Morenci in Arizona. It sold around 1.2 million metric tons of copper (its share) in 2024, making it the one of the world's largest copper miners by volume. It also sold about 900,000 ounces of gold, mostly from Grasberg, and 70 million pounds of molybdenum. It had about 25 years of copper reserves at the end of December 2024. We expect it to sell similar amounts of copper midcycle in 2029, though we expect gold volumes to decline to about 650,000 ounces then due to falling production at Grasberg.

In light of the recent options history for Freeport-McMoRan, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Freeport-McMoRan Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 14,757,809, with FCX's price up by 5.01%, positioned at $40.95.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 65 days.

What The Experts Say On Freeport-McMoRan

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $51.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Scotiabank persists with their Sector Perform rating on Freeport-McMoRan, maintaining a target price of $51.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Freeport-McMoRan, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.