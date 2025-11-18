Spotlight on Dell Technologies: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Dell Technologies. Our analysis of options history for Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) revealed 50 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 38% of traders were bullish, while 46% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 36 were puts, with a value of $4,323,077, and 14 were calls, valued at $955,799.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $82.5 to $200.0 for Dell Technologies during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Dell Technologies stands at 1464.91, with a total volume reaching 9,915.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Dell Technologies, situated within the strike price corridor from $82.5 to $200.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Dell Technologies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DELL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $13.85 $12.85 $13.85 $100.00 $831.0K 2.9K 602 DELL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/27 $17.65 $15.1 $16.3 $100.00 $489.0K 0 300 DELL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $18.6 $17.3 $17.55 $110.00 $438.7K 1.4K 260 DELL PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $18.7 $16.2 $16.3 $120.00 $391.2K 2.0K 247 DELL PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $10.2 $9.75 $9.75 $110.00 $292.5K 102 308

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises. It focuses on premium and commercial personal computers, as well as enterprise on-premises data center hardware. It holds top-three market shares in its core markets of personal computers, peripheral displays, mainstream servers, and external storage. Dell has a robust ecosystem of component and assembly partners, and also relies heavily on channel partners to fulfill its sales.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Dell Technologies, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Dell Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,639,778, the price of DELL is up 1.38% at $124.17.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Dell Technologies

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $153.25.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating to Underweight, setting a price target of $110. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $172. * An analyst from Raymond James persists with their Outperform rating on Dell Technologies, maintaining a target price of $161. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Dell Technologies, targeting a price of $170.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.