Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on CCJ Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Cameco. Our analysis of options history for Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) revealed 29 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 51% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 10 were puts, with a value of $2,966,586, and 19 were calls, valued at $1,368,661.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $120.0 for Cameco during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cameco options trades today is 2571.24 with a total volume of 26,146.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cameco's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $120.0 over the last 30 days.

Cameco Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCJ PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.32 $2.05 $2.24 $70.00 $2.1M 7.0K 5 CCJ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.55 $3.5 $3.5 $75.00 $381.9K 2.7K 5 CCJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $31.0 $27.75 $29.03 $65.00 $362.8K 599 125 CCJ CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $2.83 $2.59 $2.72 $90.00 $211.6K 4.4K 2.0K CCJ PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $11.2 $10.9 $11.2 $80.00 $117.6K 683 106

About Cameco

Cameco Corp is a provider of uranium needed to generate clean, reliable baseload electricity around the globe. one of those uranium producers. It has three reportable segments, Uranium, Fuel Services, and Westinghouse. It derives maximum revenue from the Westinghouse Segment. It has some projects namely; Millennium, Yeelirrie, Kintyre, and Exploration. The company operates in Canada, Kazakhstan, Germany, Australia, and the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Cameco, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Cameco Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,404,229, the price of CCJ is down -1.84% at $81.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 93 days.

What The Experts Say On Cameco

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $139.75.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from UBS lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $140. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Cameco with a target price of $160. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Cameco, which currently sits at a price target of $150. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on Cameco, maintaining a target price of $109.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.