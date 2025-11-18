10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $130.00 $37.7K 35.4K 16.9K HOG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $26.00 $126.7K 89 2.7K CAVA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $75.00 $32.1K 1.0K 1.4K GME PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $60.00 $37.4K 1.1K 632 JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $35.00 $27.5K 3.8K 513 HTHT CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $35.00 $52.8K 5 491 ANF PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $105.00 $626.4K 562 350 CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/29/25 $360.00 $88.9K 53 311 DASH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $300.00 $51.1K 1.1K 174 LEN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $135.00 $56.0K 404 133

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.7K, with a price of $755.0 per contract. There were 35487 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16900 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HOG (NYSE:HOG), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 60 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1346 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 699 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $126.7K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 89 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2719 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAVA (NYSE:CAVA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 99 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 1097 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1417 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME (NYSE:GME), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 423 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.4K, with a price of $3740.0 per contract. There were 1197 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 632 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD (NASDAQ:JD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 423 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 3896 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 513 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HTHT (NASDAQ:HTHT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 122 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 240 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.8K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 491 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ANF (NYSE:ANF), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 94 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $626.4K, with a price of $1790.0 per contract. There were 562 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 350 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 81 day(s) on August 29, 2025. Parties traded 104 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.9K, with a price of $855.0 per contract. There were 53 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 311 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DASH (NASDAQ:DASH), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.1K, with a price of $1023.0 per contract. There were 1181 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 174 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LEN (NYSE:LEN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.0K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 404 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 133 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

