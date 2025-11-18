Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Teradyne

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TER, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 24 uncommon options trades for Teradyne.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 20 are puts, for a total amount of $3,001,332, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $664,420.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $110.0 and $210.0 for Teradyne, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Teradyne options trades today is 646.33 with a total volume of 16,782.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Teradyne's big money trades within a strike price range of $110.0 to $210.0 over the last 30 days.

Teradyne 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TER PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $17.0 $16.2 $17.0 $160.00 $654.5K 60 325 TER CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $82.0 $78.5 $78.6 $110.00 $558.0K 1.5K 71 TER PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $17.2 $16.7 $17.2 $160.00 $388.7K 60 1.1K TER PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $17.7 $17.0 $17.7 $160.00 $323.9K 60 1.6K TER PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $17.1 $16.4 $17.0 $160.00 $295.8K 60 925

About Teradyne

Teradyne provides testing equipment, including automated test equipment for semiconductors, system testing for hard disk drives, circuit boards, and electronics systems and wireless testing for devices. The firm entered the industrial automation market in 2015, into which it sells collaborative and autonomous robots for factory applications. Teradyne serves numerous end markets and geographies directly and indirectly with its products, but its most significant exposure is to semiconductor testing. Teradyne serves vertically integrated, fabless, and foundry chipmakers with its equipment.

Teradyne's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 610,927, the price of TER is down by -1.15%, reaching $165.51.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 71 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Teradyne

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $183.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Teradyne, targeting a price of $200. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Hold rating for Teradyne, targeting a price of $135. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Teradyne, targeting a price of $215. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Teradyne, maintaining a target price of $165. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Teradyne, targeting a price of $200.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.