Spotlight on Cloudflare: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Cloudflare. Our analysis of options history for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 53% of traders were bullish, while 30% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 11 were puts, with a value of $529,515, and 2 were calls, valued at $267,510.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $165.0 to $200.0 for Cloudflare over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cloudflare's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cloudflare's whale activity within a strike price range from $165.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Cloudflare Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NET CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $38.15 $34.9 $36.15 $200.00 $133.7K 165 0 NET CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $37.05 $34.55 $36.15 $165.00 $133.7K 276 2 NET PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $33.55 $33.4 $33.55 $200.00 $107.5K 102 5 NET PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $9.95 $9.0 $9.4 $200.00 $84.6K 1.0K 105 NET PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $7.25 $6.6 $7.25 $200.00 $68.8K 1.0K 347

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare is a software company based in San Francisco, California, that offers security and web performance offerings by utilizing a distributed, serverless content delivery network, or CDN. The firm's edge computing platform, Workers, leverages this network by providing clients the ability to deploy and execute code without maintaining servers.

Where Is Cloudflare Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 2,966,798, the price of NET is down by -1.4%, reaching $199.41.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 79 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Cloudflare

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $269.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Cloudflare, maintaining a target price of $275. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Neutral rating on Cloudflare with a target price of $249. * An analyst from Scotiabank has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Cloudflare, which currently sits at a price target of $255. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Cloudflare with a target price of $318. * An analyst from Jefferies has revised its rating downward to Hold, adjusting the price target to $250.

