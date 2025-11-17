Gilead Sciences's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GILD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Gilead Sciences.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $229,600, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $1,131,181.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $135.0 for Gilead Sciences, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Gilead Sciences stands at 1364.33, with a total volume reaching 11,357.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Gilead Sciences, situated within the strike price corridor from $100.0 to $135.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Gilead Sciences Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GILD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.48 $2.26 $2.32 $135.00 $765.3K 1.1K 3.9K GILD PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $3.45 $3.2 $3.28 $115.00 $229.6K 268 704 GILD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.37 $2.36 $2.36 $135.00 $70.8K 1.1K 684 GILD CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $3.1 $2.76 $2.84 $124.00 $56.8K 5.8K 443 GILD CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $2.51 $2.34 $2.5 $124.00 $49.7K 5.8K 545

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences develops and markets therapies to treat and prevent life-threatening infectious diseases, with the core of its portfolio focused on HIV and hepatitis B and C. Gilead's acquisition of Pharmasset brought rights to hepatitis C drug Sovaldi, which is also part of newer combination regimens that remain standards of care. Gilead is also growing its presence in the oncology market via acquisitions, led by CAR-T cell therapy Yescarta/Tecartus (from Kite) and breast and bladder cancer therapy Trodelvy (from Immunomedics).

Having examined the options trading patterns of Gilead Sciences, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Gilead Sciences's Current Market Status

With a volume of 2,711,958, the price of GILD is down -0.19% at $124.78.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days.

Expert Opinions on Gilead Sciences

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $131.0.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Truist Securities lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $145. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on Gilead Sciences with a target price of $125. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Gilead Sciences, which currently sits at a price target of $105. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Gilead Sciences with a target price of $140. * An analyst from Scotiabank downgraded its action to Sector Outperform with a price target of $140.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.