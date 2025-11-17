Check Out What Whales Are Doing With RIVN

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Rivian Automotive. Our analysis of options history for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) revealed 48 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 39% of traders were bullish, while 58% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $395,016, and 39 were calls, valued at $2,353,456.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $2.0 to $35.0 for Rivian Automotive over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Rivian Automotive's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Rivian Automotive's significant trades, within a strike price range of $2.0 to $35.0, over the past month.

Rivian Automotive 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $2.27 $2.26 $2.26 $25.00 $239.2K 28.1K 4.0K RIVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $2.15 $2.08 $2.15 $25.00 $215.0K 28.1K 1.3K RIVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $2.45 $2.2 $2.2 $25.00 $110.0K 28.1K 1.8K RIVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $9.4 $8.45 $9.4 $8.00 $94.0K 135 125 RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/27 $3.4 $3.1 $3.13 $30.00 $93.9K 11.9K 805

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Inc is an automotive manufacturer that develops and builds electric vehicles ("EVs") as well as software and services. It launches its consumer vehicle business with the R1 platform consisting of two vehicles: the R1T, and the R1S. The company has two reportable segments: Automotive, which derives the majority of revenue, and Software and Services segment. The Automotive reportable segment derives its revenues and cost of revenues from the production and sale of new EVs and the sale of regulatory credits generated by the production and sale of EVs. The Software and services reportable segment derives its revenues and cost of revenues from remarketing, vehicle repair and maintenance services, and vehicle electrical architecture and software development services.

In light of the recent options history for Rivian Automotive, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Rivian Automotive

Trading volume stands at 43,339,596, with RIVN's price down by -2.94%, positioned at $14.67.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 94 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Rivian Automotive

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $13.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Underweight rating for Rivian Automotive, targeting a price of $10. * An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Rivian Automotive, maintaining a target price of $17. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Mizuho downgraded its rating to Underperform, setting a price target of $10. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Rivian Automotive, which currently sits at a price target of $13. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Neutral rating on Rivian Automotive with a target price of $15.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Rivian Automotive options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.