A Closer Look at NuScale Power's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on NuScale Power. Our analysis of options history for NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 16% of traders were bullish, while 58% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $565,752, and 7 were calls, valued at $275,520.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.0 to $85.0 for NuScale Power over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in NuScale Power's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to NuScale Power's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $7.0 to $85.0 over the preceding 30 days.

NuScale Power 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $6.0 $5.75 $5.85 $27.00 $290.1K 1.9K 615 SMR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/05/25 $1.48 $1.35 $1.42 $20.00 $141.2K 220 1.0K SMR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.7 $5.4 $5.4 $19.00 $54.0K 48 101 SMR PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $18.75 $17.95 $17.95 $40.00 $53.8K 3.1K 30 SMR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/28/25 $7.65 $7.25 $7.25 $29.00 $53.6K 268 61

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corp is redefining nuclear power through the development of proprietary and SMR technology that will deliver safe, scalable, cost-effective, and reliable carbon-free power. Its products are VOYGR Plants and E2 Centers.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding NuScale Power, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of NuScale Power

Trading volume stands at 12,947,037, with SMR's price down by -0.89%, positioned at $22.25.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 101 days.

Expert Opinions on NuScale Power

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $41.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Sector Perform rating on NuScale Power with a target price of $32. * An analyst from Citigroup has revised its rating downward to Sell, adjusting the price target to $37. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $55.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest NuScale Power options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.