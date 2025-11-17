Biogen Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in BIIB often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Biogen. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 75% bullish and 25% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $34,010, and 7 calls, totaling $594,072.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $150.0 to $180.0 for Biogen during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Biogen's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Biogen's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $150.0 to $180.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Biogen Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIIB CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $5.7 $4.4 $5.5 $175.00 $247.5K 1.1K 506 BIIB CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $25.7 $22.5 $24.6 $180.00 $78.7K 20 1 BIIB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $20.0 $19.1 $20.0 $150.00 $70.0K 952 109 BIIB CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $29.3 $26.8 $29.3 $170.00 $58.6K 22 21 BIIB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $21.0 $20.5 $21.0 $150.00 $52.5K 952 50

About Biogen

Biogen is an established biopharmaceutical company focused on treatments for neurological diseases and rare diseases. Its declining multiple sclerosis franchise is its largest revenue generator and contributed 45% of total revenue in 2024. Biogen also generates significant revenue from its CD20 collaboration agreements with Roche (18% of total in 2024), which includes oncology drugs Rituxan and Gazyva and multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus. Biogen's newer franchises include Spinraza (spinal muscular atrophy, with partner Ionis), Leqembi (Alzheimer's disease, collabroation revenue from its partner Eisai), Skyclarys (Friedreich's ataxia, Reata), Zurzuvae (postpartum depression, Sage), and Qalsody (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Ionis).

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Biogen, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Biogen

With a trading volume of 947,967, the price of BIIB is down by -0.38%, reaching $166.92.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 86 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Biogen

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $189.67.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Bernstein has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Biogen, which currently sits at a price target of $157. * In a positive move, an analyst from Stifel has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $202. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Biogen with a target price of $210.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Biogen options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.