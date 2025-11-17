10 Financials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $19.00 $270.0K 4.8K 8.7K COIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/05/25 $370.00 $60.6K 444 1.0K HOOD PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $110.00 $1.7 million 780 905 GS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $1000.00 $41.5K 202 399 KEY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $20.00 $34.2K 2.3K 325 FISV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $65.00 $39.4K 1.6K 147 FUTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $210.00 $28.3K 257 139 SOFI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/15/26 $26.00 $28.8K 588 65 LNC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $30.00 $52.5K 200 50 PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $35.00 $30.5K 54 41

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For XP (NASDAQ:XP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 6000 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $270.0K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 4882 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8744 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on December 5, 2025. This event was a transfer of 962 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.6K, with a price of $63.0 per contract. There were 444 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1020 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 213 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 900 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.7 million, with a price of $1915.0 per contract. There were 780 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 905 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GS (NYSE:GS), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 424 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $1000.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.5K, with a price of $4156.0 per contract. There were 202 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 399 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KEY (NYSE:KEY), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 60 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 125 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.2K, with a price of $274.0 per contract. There were 2357 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 325 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FISV (NASDAQ:FISV), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 60 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 84 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.4K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 1613 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 147 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FUTU (NASDAQ:FUTU), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 126 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 257 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 139 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SOFI (NASDAQ:SOFI), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 179 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 62 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $465.0 per contract. There were 588 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 65 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LNC (NYSE:LNC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.5K, with a price of $1050.0 per contract. There were 200 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 424 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $3050.0 per contract. There were 54 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 41 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

