10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $420.00 $30.0K 22.2K 85.7K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $240.00 $36.9K 23.7K 3.8K TJX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $150.00 $26.5K 1.1K 2.8K BBWI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/28/25 $20.00 $30.3K 97 2.4K JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $35.00 $31.4K 63.7K 1.6K ETSY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $45.00 $1.2 million 4.1K 1.3K GME CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/16/26 $32.00 $30.0K 7.1K 1.1K AS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $30.00 $38.6K 10.2K 753 PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $165.00 $108.0K 1.4K 406 EXPE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $262.50 $37.1K 159 289

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $420.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $1000.0 per contract. There were 22235 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 85731 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 56 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.9K, with a price of $660.0 per contract. There were 23733 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3876 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TJX (NYSE:TJX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 203 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $133.0 per contract. There were 1148 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2803 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBWI (NYSE:BBWI), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on November 28, 2025. Parties traded 552 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 97 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2443 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD (NASDAQ:JD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 60 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 594 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.4K, with a price of $53.0 per contract. There were 63707 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1601 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ETSY (NYSE:ETSY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 60 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1039 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.2 million, with a price of $1165.0 per contract. There were 4199 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1350 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME (NYSE:GME), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 333 day(s) on October 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 130 contract(s) at a $32.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $231.0 per contract. There were 7177 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1179 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AS (NYSE:AS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 249 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.6K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 10236 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 753 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 123 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.0K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 1468 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 406 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EXPE (NASDAQ:EXPE), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 55 contract(s) at a $262.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.1K, with a price of $675.0 per contract. There were 159 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 289 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.