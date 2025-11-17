Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on CIFR Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CIFR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 32 uncommon options trades for Cipher Mining.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $354,525, and 28 are calls, for a total amount of $3,422,306.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $40.0 for Cipher Mining over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Cipher Mining stands at 7637.5, with a total volume reaching 21,415.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Cipher Mining, situated within the strike price corridor from $5.0 to $40.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Cipher Mining Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CIFR CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/28/25 $1.3 $1.25 $1.3 $14.50 $422.5K 4.2K 1.2K CIFR CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $3.1 $2.81 $3.0 $24.00 $300.0K 2.5K 2.0K CIFR CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $2.8 $2.55 $2.8 $24.00 $280.0K 2.5K 1.0K CIFR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $5.8 $5.25 $5.58 $20.00 $271.6K 13.3K 602 CIFR CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/28/25 $1.42 $1.35 $1.35 $14.50 $249.7K 4.2K 6.3K

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc ia an emerging technology company that operates in the Bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. The company is developing a cryptocurrency mining business, specializing in Bitcoin. The company is expanding and strengthening the Bitcoin network's critical infrastructure in the United States.

Present Market Standing of Cipher Mining

Currently trading with a volume of 18,219,623, the CIFR's price is down by -1.92%, now at $14.09.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 99 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Cipher Mining

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $28.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from BTIG has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $25. * An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Cipher Mining, maintaining a target price of $26. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on Cipher Mining, maintaining a target price of $33. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. persists with their Buy rating on Cipher Mining, maintaining a target price of $30. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Macquarie keeps a Outperform rating on Cipher Mining with a target price of $27.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.