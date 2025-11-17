Looking At Super Micro Computer's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Super Micro Computer. Our analysis of options history for Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) revealed 20 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 35% of traders were bullish, while 60% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $574,663, and 12 were calls, valued at $842,796.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $20.0 and $90.0 for Super Micro Computer, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Super Micro Computer stands at 4203.25, with a total volume reaching 12,049.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Super Micro Computer, situated within the strike price corridor from $20.0 to $90.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Super Micro Computer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/15/26 $0.99 $0.81 $0.82 $90.00 $451.1K 2.1K 5.5K SMCI PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $25.3 $23.65 $25.1 $60.00 $125.5K 375 50 SMCI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $4.65 $4.55 $4.65 $40.00 $121.3K 7.6K 268 SMCI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $5.85 $5.8 $5.85 $35.00 $103.5K 6.8K 181 SMCI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $1.7 $1.62 $1.61 $32.00 $56.2K 1.7K 360

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data centers, high-performance computing, and the Internet of Things embedded markets. Its solutions include servers, storage systems, modular blade servers, workstations, full-rack scale solutions, networking devices, server sub-systems, and server management. These turn-key solutions are designed, developed, validated, and installed for AI datacenters. The company has one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon a, modular and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Super Micro Computer, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Super Micro Computer Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 12,799,873, with SMCI's price down by -3.72%, positioned at $35.06.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 85 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Super Micro Computer

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $44.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Neutral rating on Super Micro Computer, maintaining a target price of $45. * An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Super Micro Computer, which currently sits at a price target of $60. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Super Micro Computer, targeting a price of $43. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wedbush continues to hold a Neutral rating for Super Micro Computer, targeting a price of $42. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Sell rating on Super Micro Computer, maintaining a target price of $34.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Super Micro Computer with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.