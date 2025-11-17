What the Options Market Tells Us About NVIDIA

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on NVIDIA. Our analysis of options history for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) revealed 174 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 42% of traders were bullish, while 43% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 50 were puts, with a value of $8,538,155, and 124 were calls, valued at $24,174,221.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $260.0 for NVIDIA during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in NVIDIA's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to NVIDIA's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $100.0 to $260.0 over the preceding 30 days.

NVIDIA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $5.75 $5.7 $5.74 $185.00 $287.0K 64.2K 16.3K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $5.65 $5.55 $5.59 $190.00 $279.5K 67.6K 24.7K NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $74.15 $73.75 $73.75 $260.00 $250.7K 376 34 NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $15.2 $15.1 $15.15 $200.00 $159.0K 27.9K 1.0K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $88.0 $87.35 $88.0 $100.00 $140.8K 48.5K 38

About NVIDIA

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence to run large language models. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Having examined the options trading patterns of NVIDIA, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

NVIDIA's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 51,456,387, the price of NVDA is down by -1.35%, reaching $187.61.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 2 days from now.

What The Experts Say On NVIDIA

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $239.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on NVIDIA, maintaining a target price of $265. * An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Buy rating on NVIDIA, maintaining a target price of $250. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on NVIDIA, maintaining a target price of $220. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $220. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on NVIDIA with a target price of $240.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

