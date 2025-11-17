Behind the Scenes of Dave's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DAVE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Dave.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 10% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $30,800, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $308,362.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $195.0 to $210.0 for Dave during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Dave options trades today is 2961.5 with a total volume of 9,593.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Dave's big money trades within a strike price range of $195.0 to $210.0 over the last 30 days.

Dave Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DAVE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $5.4 $4.6 $5.34 $195.00 $49.6K 5.5K 1.1K DAVE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $6.4 $3.5 $4.28 $195.00 $42.2K 5.5K 514 DAVE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $5.0 $4.4 $4.88 $195.00 $38.7K 5.5K 749 DAVE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $5.4 $5.0 $5.2 $195.00 $36.8K 5.5K 1.1K DAVE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $4.7 $4.2 $4.39 $195.00 $31.3K 5.5K 975

About Dave

Dave Inc is a financial services company. It is engaged in offering banking app that offers its customers banking, financial insights, overdraft protection, building credit and finding side gigs.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Dave, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Dave

With a trading volume of 256,991, the price of DAVE is down by -7.69%, reaching $189.52.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 105 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Dave

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $306.4.

* An analyst from B. Riley Securities has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $297. * An analyst from Barrington Research persists with their Outperform rating on Dave, maintaining a target price of $290. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citizens continues to hold a Market Outperform rating for Dave, targeting a price of $310. * An analyst from Benchmark persists with their Buy rating on Dave, maintaining a target price of $345. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barrington Research continues to hold a Outperform rating for Dave, targeting a price of $290.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

