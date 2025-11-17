Astera Labs's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Astera Labs. Our analysis of options history for Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 58% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $947,756, and 5 were calls, valued at $193,761.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $200.0 for Astera Labs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Astera Labs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Astera Labs's whale trades within a strike price range from $80.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Astera Labs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALAB PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $19.0 $17.5 $18.1 $145.00 $385.5K 2.7K 249 ALAB PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $18.1 $17.4 $18.1 $145.00 $181.0K 2.7K 150 ALAB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $18.8 $18.7 $18.7 $145.00 $165.1K 2.7K 248 ALAB PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $18.1 $17.6 $18.1 $145.00 $90.5K 2.7K 50 ALAB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/12/25 $9.4 $8.3 $8.3 $135.00 $58.1K 141 71

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs Inc designs and delivers semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform integrates semiconductor technology, microcontrollers, sensors, and software to enhance performance, scalability, and data management. The company offers products such as integrated circuits (ICs), boards, and modules, catering to hyperscalers and system OEMs. The company's solutions focus on data, network, and memory management in AI-driven platforms.

Current Position of Astera Labs

Trading volume stands at 705,646, with ALAB's price up by 0.35%, positioned at $144.85.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 84 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Astera Labs

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $194.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Astera Labs with a target price of $220. * An analyst from Barclays has revised its rating downward to Equal-Weight, adjusting the price target to $155. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Astera Labs, which currently sits at a price target of $210. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Hold rating for Astera Labs, targeting a price of $170. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Astera Labs, which currently sits at a price target of $215.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

