Check Out What Whales Are Doing With HOOD

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Robinhood Markets.

Looking at options history for Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) we detected 25 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 24% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 68% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $468,191 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $1,649,044.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $65.0 to $150.0 for Robinhood Markets over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Robinhood Markets's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Robinhood Markets's whale activity within a strike price range from $65.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Robinhood Markets Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $65.65 $64.65 $64.6 $65.00 $646.0K 1.6K 100 HOOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $20.25 $19.5 $19.7 $115.00 $394.0K 744 208 HOOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $29.0 $28.0 $27.35 $150.00 $136.7K 3.6K 78 HOOD PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $6.3 $5.65 $6.11 $122.00 $82.4K 2.6K 185 HOOD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $2.87 $2.8 $2.82 $116.00 $71.0K 0 295

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fraud detection, derivatives, fractional shares, recurring investments, and others.

In light of the recent options history for Robinhood Markets, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Robinhood Markets's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 3,588,024, with HOOD's price down by -2.64%, positioned at $119.27.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 86 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Robinhood Markets

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $159.4.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Robinhood Markets, targeting a price of $155. * An analyst from Citizens has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Robinhood Markets, which currently sits at a price target of $180. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald persists with their Overweight rating on Robinhood Markets, maintaining a target price of $155. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Robinhood Markets, which currently sits at a price target of $172. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods keeps a Market Perform rating on Robinhood Markets with a target price of $135.

