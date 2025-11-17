UnitedHealth Group's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in UNH usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 18 extraordinary options activities for UnitedHealth Group. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 44% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $480,078, and 12 are calls, amounting to $787,679.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $200.0 to $520.0 for UnitedHealth Group during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for UnitedHealth Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of UnitedHealth Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $200.0 to $520.0 in the last 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $45.95 $43.4 $43.41 $350.00 $204.0K 14.6K 47 UNH PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $9.0 $8.7 $9.0 $310.00 $175.5K 3.6K 378 UNH PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $70.2 $68.0 $68.0 $380.00 $170.0K 320 25 UNH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $6.6 $6.55 $6.55 $320.00 $139.5K 5.8K 295 UNH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $1.12 $1.06 $1.06 $340.00 $71.2K 7.8K 3.1K

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers and provides medical benefits to about 51 million members globally, including 1 million outside the US as of December 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in medical insurance. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's Optum franchises help create a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of UnitedHealth Group, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of UnitedHealth Group

With a trading volume of 1,048,241, the price of UNH is up by 1.46%, reaching $326.55.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 59 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for UnitedHealth Group

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $406.6.

* An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on UnitedHealth Group, maintaining a target price of $430. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for UnitedHealth Group, targeting a price of $417. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for UnitedHealth Group, targeting a price of $408. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Bernstein continues to hold a Outperform rating for UnitedHealth Group, targeting a price of $440. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Hold rating for UnitedHealth Group, targeting a price of $338.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.