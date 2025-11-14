This Is What Whales Are Betting On Snap

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Snap (NYSE:SNAP).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SNAP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Snap.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $47,500, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $407,150.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $5.0 to $17.0 for Snap over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Snap's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Snap's significant trades, within a strike price range of $5.0 to $17.0, over the past month.

Snap Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNAP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.71 $1.67 $1.71 $7.00 $119.7K 17.5K 1.7K SNAP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/28/25 $0.43 $0.4 $0.4 $8.50 $80.0K 3.4K 2.0K SNAP PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $0.2 $0.19 $0.19 $7.00 $47.5K 21.9K 2.5K SNAP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $4.35 $4.25 $4.25 $5.00 $42.5K 6.5K 103 SNAP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $0.84 $0.84 $0.84 $17.00 $42.0K 5.6K 501

About Snap

Snap is a technology company best known for its marquis social media application. Snapchat, a visual messaging application that has amassed hundreds of millions of users. The app was initially only used to communicate with family and friends through photographs and short videos (known as "Snaps"). Users can now enjoy augmented reality, or AR, lenses, content from famous creators and celebrities, updates about local events, and more. Although the app offers a paid subscription option with premium features, advertising sales produce most of the app's revenue. The firm also sells wearable devices called AR Spectacles, which can capture photos and videos overlayed with AR lenses, but these make up a small portion of Snap's overall sales.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Snap, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Snap

Trading volume stands at 42,267,874, with SNAP's price down by -1.89%, positioned at $8.42.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 81 days.

Expert Opinions on Snap

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $9.9.

* An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Snap, which currently sits at a price target of $9. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Snap, which currently sits at a price target of $8. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Snap, targeting a price of $13. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Snap, maintaining a target price of $10. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Neutral rating on Snap, maintaining a target price of $9.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

