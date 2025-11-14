This Is What Whales Are Betting On KLA

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on KLA. Our analysis of options history for KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) revealed 27 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 37% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $197,160, and 22 were calls, valued at $1,501,664.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $760.0 to $1360.0 for KLA during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of KLA stands at 73.4, with a total volume reaching 325.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in KLA, situated within the strike price corridor from $760.0 to $1360.0, throughout the last 30 days.

KLA Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KLAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $198.5 $196.0 $198.5 $1000.00 $198.5K 197 0 KLAC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $91.1 $85.1 $88.0 $1240.00 $176.0K 21 20 KLAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $72.8 $69.0 $69.0 $1300.00 $138.0K 94 21 KLAC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $287.0 $280.3 $284.2 $900.00 $113.6K 293 4 KLAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $286.6 $279.3 $284.1 $900.00 $113.6K 293 10

About KLA

KLA is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturers in the world. It specializes in the market segment of semiconductor process control, wherein machines inspect semiconductor wafers during research and development and manufacturing for defects and verify precise measurements. In this section of the market, KLA holds a majority share. It also has a small exposure to the etch and deposition segments of the WFE market. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC and Samsung.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with KLA, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

KLA's Current Market Status

With a volume of 833,950, the price of KLAC is down -1.1% at $1148.89.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days.

Expert Opinions on KLA

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $1277.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on KLA, maintaining a target price of $1250. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for KLA, targeting a price of $1350. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on KLA with a target price of $1300. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald persists with their Neutral rating on KLA, maintaining a target price of $1350. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on KLA, which currently sits at a price target of $1135.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for KLA, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.