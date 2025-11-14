Behind the Scenes of Coinbase Global's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Coinbase Global. Our analysis of options history for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) revealed 155 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 29% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 62 were puts, with a value of $7,573,760, and 93 were calls, valued at $7,818,928.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $2.5 and $550.0 for Coinbase Global, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Coinbase Global stands at 1591.11, with a total volume reaching 77,794.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Coinbase Global, situated within the strike price corridor from $2.5 to $550.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Coinbase Global Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $287.85 $282.45 $286.33 $2.50 $572.6K 2.0K 25 COIN CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $44.85 $43.95 $43.95 $280.00 $443.8K 128 156 COIN PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $43.25 $42.2 $42.41 $250.00 $424.1K 2.3K 171 COIN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $41.15 $39.3 $40.23 $300.00 $402.2K 1.7K 339 COIN PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $36.0 $35.6 $35.65 $310.00 $356.5K 2.2K 561

About Coinbase Global

Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The company intends to be the safe and regulation-compliant point of entry for retail investors and institutions into the cryptocurrency economy. Users can establish an account directly with the firm, instead of using an intermediary, and many choose to allow Coinbase to act as a custodian for their cryptocurrency, giving the company breadth beyond that of a traditional financial exchange. While the company still generates the majority of its revenue from transaction fees charged to its retail customers, Coinbase uses internal investment and acquisitions to expand into adjacent businesses, such as prime brokerage and data analytics.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Coinbase Global, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Coinbase Global

With a trading volume of 9,609,995, the price of COIN is up by 1.15%, reaching $286.41.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 90 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Coinbase Global

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $389.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Compass Point continues to hold a Sell rating for Coinbase Global, targeting a price of $277. * In a positive move, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $425. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Monness, Crespi, Hardt upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $375. * An analyst from BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Coinbase Global, which currently sits at a price target of $420. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for Coinbase Global, targeting a price of $450.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Coinbase Global, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.