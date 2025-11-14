PayPal Holdings's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PYPL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 55 uncommon options trades for PayPal Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 43% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $225,800, and 48 are calls, for a total amount of $2,686,976.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $115.0 for PayPal Holdings over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for PayPal Holdings options trades today is 4826.67 with a total volume of 60,478.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for PayPal Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $35.0 to $115.0 over the last 30 days.

PayPal Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $9.75 $9.6 $9.6 $70.00 $249.6K 6.1K 405 PYPL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/27 $29.1 $27.15 $28.13 $42.50 $168.7K 99 60 PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $15.1 $14.45 $15.05 $70.00 $150.5K 2.6K 373 PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $15.05 $14.75 $15.0 $70.00 $150.0K 2.6K 269 PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $4.6 $4.5 $4.6 $70.00 $105.8K 988 254

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 434 million active accounts at the end of 2024. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

Present Market Standing of PayPal Holdings

With a volume of 12,629,241, the price of PYPL is down -1.82% at $64.14.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 81 days.

Expert Opinions on PayPal Holdings

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $86.8.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Sell rating on PayPal Holdings with a target price of $66. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on PayPal Holdings with a target price of $100. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods keeps a Outperform rating on PayPal Holdings with a target price of $90. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on PayPal Holdings with a target price of $91. * An analyst from Argus Research has decided to maintain their Buy rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $87.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

