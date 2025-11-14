Eaton Corp Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ETN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 12 extraordinary options activities for Eaton Corp. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 41% leaning bullish and 41% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $326,895, and 6 are calls, amounting to $284,724.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $300.0 to $500.0 for Eaton Corp over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Eaton Corp's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Eaton Corp's significant trades, within a strike price range of $300.0 to $500.0, over the past month.

Eaton Corp Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ETN PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $19.5 $18.0 $19.1 $320.00 $114.6K 807 60 ETN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $13.8 $10.0 $13.0 $500.00 $65.0K 110 50 ETN CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $29.1 $26.8 $29.1 $400.00 $58.2K 131 30 ETN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $56.1 $55.4 $55.4 $320.00 $55.4K 36 10 ETN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/14/25 $9.0 $6.2 $7.59 $365.00 $53.1K 200 104

About Eaton Corp

Founded in 1911 by Joseph Eaton, the eponymous company began by selling truck axles in New Jersey. Eaton has since become an industrial powerhouse largely through acquisitions in various end markets. Eaton's portfolio can broadly be divided into two parts: its electrical and industrial businesses. Its electrical portfolio (representing around 70% of company revenue) sells components within data centers, utilities, and commercial and residential buildings, while its industrial business (30% of revenue) sells components within commercial and passenger vehicles and aircraft. Eaton receives favorable tax treatment as a domiciliary of Ireland, but it generates over half of its revenue within the US.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Eaton Corp, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Eaton Corp

Currently trading with a volume of 1,660,065, the ETN's price is down by -1.15%, now at $349.99.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 77 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Eaton Corp

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $414.75.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Outperform rating on Eaton Corp, maintaining a target price of $425. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Eaton Corp with a target price of $440. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Eaton Corp, which currently sits at a price target of $362. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Eaton Corp, which currently sits at a price target of $432.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Eaton Corp, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.