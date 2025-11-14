What the Options Market Tells Us About Comstock Resources

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 26 options trades for Comstock Resources.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 61% bullish and 19%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $40,000, and 25, calls, for a total amount of $1,397,515.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $8.0 to $25.0 for Comstock Resources over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Comstock Resources's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Comstock Resources's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $8.0 to $25.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Comstock Resources 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRK CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $8.4 $7.6 $8.4 $18.00 $84.0K 108 100 CRK CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.8 $3.5 $3.7 $22.00 $74.0K 2.6K 1.4K CRK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.9 $3.6 $3.62 $22.00 $72.2K 2.6K 200 CRK CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.2 $3.3 $3.6 $22.00 $72.0K 2.6K 1.0K CRK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.5 $3.3 $3.5 $22.00 $70.0K 2.6K 1.0K

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources Inc is an independent natural gas producer operating in the Haynesville shale, a natural gas basin located in North Louisiana and East Texas with superior economics given its geographical proximity to the Gulf Coast natural gas markets. The Company operates in one business segment, the exploration and production of North American natural gas and oil. It is engaged in the acquisition, development, production, and exploration of oil and natural gas. Its oil and gas operations are concentrated in Louisiana and Texas.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Comstock Resources, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Comstock Resources Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 2,155,968, with CRK's price down by -3.24%, positioned at $24.22.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 95 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Comstock Resources

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $18.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Sell rating for Comstock Resources, targeting a price of $16. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Comstock Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $21. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Underweight rating for Comstock Resources, targeting a price of $9. * An analyst from Clear Street has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $26.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

