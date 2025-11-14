BigBear.ai Hldgs Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on BigBear.ai Hldgs.

Looking at options history for BigBear.ai Hldgs (NYSE:BBAI) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $128,384 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $656,541.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1.0 to $15.0 for BigBear.ai Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of BigBear.ai Hldgs stands at 9146.77, with a total volume reaching 13,155.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in BigBear.ai Hldgs, situated within the strike price corridor from $1.0 to $15.0, throughout the last 30 days.

BigBear.ai Hldgs Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BBAI CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/26/25 $1.02 $0.83 $1.01 $6.50 $202.0K 384 2.4K BBAI CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/12/25 $0.88 $0.78 $0.81 $6.50 $81.0K 1.4K 1.0K BBAI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $1.98 $1.97 $1.98 $10.00 $70.4K 24.2K 718 BBAI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.79 $1.78 $1.79 $5.00 $63.9K 15.1K 561 BBAI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $0.56 $0.54 $0.56 $6.50 $61.8K 6.7K 1.9K

About BigBear.ai Hldgs

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc is a technology-led solutions organization, that provides both software and services to its customers. Its AI-powered decision intelligence solutions are leveraged in three markets; supply chains & logistics, autonomous systems, and cybersecurity. It operates in two segments; Cyber & Engineering segment and Analytics segment. Company generate revenue by providing customers with Edge AI-powered decision intelligence solutions and services for data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics and predictive visualization. It generate revenue from providing both software and services to customers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of BigBear.ai Hldgs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of BigBear.ai Hldgs

Currently trading with a volume of 53,434,907, the BBAI's price is down by -1.66%, now at $6.24.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 111 days.

What The Experts Say On BigBear.ai Hldgs

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $8.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $8.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for BigBear.ai Hldgs with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.