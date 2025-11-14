A Closer Look at Sea's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Sea. Our analysis of options history for Sea (NYSE:SE) revealed 17 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 47% of traders were bullish, while 23% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 11 were puts, with a value of $550,337, and 6 were calls, valued at $334,090.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $200.0 for Sea over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Sea's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Sea's significant trades, within a strike price range of $120.0 to $200.0, over the past month.

Sea 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $36.9 $36.25 $36.25 $160.00 $141.3K 101 41 SE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.7 $6.6 $6.6 $135.00 $110.8K 945 170 SE PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/14/25 $11.5 $10.85 $11.5 $150.00 $80.5K 1.4K 51 SE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $22.9 $22.85 $22.85 $160.00 $70.8K 627 32 SE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/14/25 $12.75 $10.35 $11.55 $147.00 $55.4K 398 97

About Sea

Sea started as a gaming business, Garena, but in 2015 expanded into e-commerce. Sea operates Southeast Asia's largest e-commerce company, Shopee, in terms of gross merchandise value. Shopee is a hybrid C2C and B2C marketplace platform operating in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Brazil. For Garena, Free Fire is the key revenue generating game. Sea's third business, SeaMoney, provides lending, payment, digital banking, and insurance services.As of March 31, 2024, Forrest Xiaodong Li, the founder, chairman and CEO, owned 59.8% of voting power and 18.5% of issued shares. Tencent owned 18.2% of issued shares with no voting power.

Current Position of Sea

Trading volume stands at 3,519,593, with SE's price down by -0.25%, positioned at $139.69.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 109 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Sea

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $188.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Sea, which currently sits at a price target of $226. * An analyst from B of A Securities upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $215. * In a positive move, an analyst from Deutsche Bank has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $170. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Hold rating on Sea with a target price of $144. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Bernstein continues to hold a Outperform rating for Sea, targeting a price of $185.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Sea with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.