10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ATYR PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.00 $41.6K 63.9K 14.4K REPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $7.00 $34.5K 3.2K 4.0K AZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $78.00 $117.9K 685 1.3K QURE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $18.00 $60.4K 417 231 VRTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $350.00 $109.3K 225 174 ABBV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $200.00 $38.5K 3.3K 80 HUM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $270.00 $63.0K 220 54 BBIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $50.00 $31.5K 3.5K 50 UNH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $350.00 $32.3K 114 29 HIMS CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $42.00 $32.4K 649 20

• For ATYR (NASDAQ:ATYR), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 56 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 225 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.6K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 63942 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14441 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding REPL (NASDAQ:REPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 1721 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $20.0 per contract. There were 3261 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4011 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AZN (NASDAQ:AZN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 56 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1282 contract(s) at a $78.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $117.9K, with a price of $92.0 per contract. There were 685 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1363 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QURE (NASDAQ:QURE), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 159 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.4K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 417 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 231 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VRTX (NASDAQ:VRTX), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 24 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $109.3K, with a price of $4555.0 per contract. There were 225 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 174 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABBV (NYSE:ABBV), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 24 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $1605.0 per contract. There were 3334 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 80 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HUM (NYSE:HUM), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 47 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.0K, with a price of $1340.0 per contract. There were 220 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 54 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBIO (NASDAQ:BBIO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 63 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $780.0 per contract. There were 3566 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UNH (NYSE:UNH), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 98 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.3K, with a price of $3230.0 per contract. There were 114 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HIMS (NYSE:HIMS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on November 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $1620.0 per contract. There were 649 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

