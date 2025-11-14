10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $420.00 $37.2K 23.8K 57.3K JD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $40.00 $34.1K 290.4K 17.7K LI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $26.00 $39.6K 10.7K 5.2K PZZA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $45.00 $236.2K 2.9K 2.0K AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $250.00 $79.9K 27.6K 1.2K PLAY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $25.00 $48.7K 471 764 XPEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $27.00 $95.8K 2.1K 713 TOL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $145.00 $41.3K 2.3K 680 PDD CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/03/25 $128.00 $45.6K 41 599 SHOO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $35.00 $27.7K 5.6K 394

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 56 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 31 contract(s) at a $420.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $1200.0 per contract. There were 23850 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 57320 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD (NASDAQ:JD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 155 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.1K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 290417 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17771 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LI (NASDAQ:LI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 176 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.6K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 10778 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5247 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PZZA (NASDAQ:PZZA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 56 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 350 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $236.2K, with a price of $675.0 per contract. There were 2951 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 82 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.9K, with a price of $975.0 per contract. There were 27679 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PLAY (NASDAQ:PLAY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 56 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.7K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 471 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 764 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 680 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.8K, with a price of $141.0 per contract. There were 2107 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 713 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TOL (NYSE:TOL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 285 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.3K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 2397 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 680 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on October 3, 2025. Parties traded 125 contract(s) at a $128.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.6K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 41 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 599 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SHOO (NASDAQ:SHOO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 370 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 5649 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 394 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

