10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $180.00 $111.9K 99.9K 58.1K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $160.00 $36.0K 21.2K 19.6K CRWV CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $130.00 $53.7K 20.2K 18.8K PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $165.00 $25.3K 6.9K 7.6K BITF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.00 $30.8K 19.4K 5.9K RZLV CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $7.50 $37.5K 5.8K 4.8K ORCL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $302.50 $32.1K 1.0K 3.5K NBIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $90.00 $32.0K 3.0K 2.4K CRCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $200.00 $72.3K 1.7K 1.7K SPT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $17.50 $33.0K 125 1.6K

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 56 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1216 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $111.9K, with a price of $92.0 per contract. There were 99959 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 58194 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 106 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $338.0 per contract. There were 21268 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19645 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWV (NASDAQ:CRWV), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 56 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 256 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.7K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 20239 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18833 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $253.0 per contract. There were 6959 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7684 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BITF (NASDAQ:BITF), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 63 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 328 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.8K, with a price of $94.0 per contract. There were 19442 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5925 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RZLV (NASDAQ:RZLV), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 56 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 5879 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4896 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 56 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 46 contract(s) at a $302.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $699.0 per contract. There were 1067 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3520 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NBIS (NASDAQ:NBIS), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 97 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 3080 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2467 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRCL (NYSE:CRCL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 128 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.3K, with a price of $565.0 per contract. There were 1711 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1711 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SPT (NASDAQ:SPT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 63 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $132.0 per contract. There were 125 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1647 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

