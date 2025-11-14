Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on CRM Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Salesforce. Our analysis of options history for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) revealed 34 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 32% of traders were bullish, while 58% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 21 were puts, with a value of $1,068,851, and 13 were calls, valued at $642,967.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $170.0 to $410.0 for Salesforce over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Salesforce's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Salesforce's whale activity within a strike price range from $170.0 to $410.0 in the last 30 days.

Salesforce Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/21/26 $58.9 $57.45 $57.45 $200.00 $143.6K 40 25 CRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $20.3 $20.25 $20.25 $250.00 $101.7K 4.4K 316 CRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/14/25 $30.0 $28.05 $30.0 $210.00 $90.0K 101 30 CRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/05/25 $2.8 $2.58 $2.58 $210.00 $77.4K 322 101 CRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $20.2 $19.9 $20.15 $250.00 $66.4K 4.4K 167

About Salesforce

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Salesforce, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Salesforce

Trading volume stands at 1,225,161, with CRM's price up by 0.77%, positioned at $242.28.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 19 days.

Expert Opinions on Salesforce

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $339.0.

* An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $325. * In a cautious move, an analyst from JMP Securities downgraded its rating to Market Outperform, setting a price target of $430. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wedbush lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $375. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Macquarie continues to hold a Neutral rating for Salesforce, targeting a price of $250. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Salesforce, maintaining a target price of $315.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.