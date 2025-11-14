Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on GLW Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Corning (NYSE:GLW), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GLW usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Corning. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $402,210, and 7 are calls, amounting to $553,795.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $37.0 to $105.0 for Corning over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Corning's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Corning's significant trades, within a strike price range of $37.0 to $105.0, over the past month.

Corning Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GLW CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $6.2 $5.9 $5.9 $100.00 $293.8K 4.9K 500 GLW PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.92 $2.58 $2.59 $75.00 $259.0K 2.6K 1.0K GLW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/14/25 $3.5 $2.9 $3.07 $85.00 $107.4K 1.1K 943 GLW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/14/25 $1.27 $0.85 $1.27 $82.00 $63.3K 767 520 GLW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $46.35 $44.45 $45.47 $37.00 $54.9K 39 12

About Corning

Corning is a provider of glass, ceramics, and optical fiber across six distinct end markets. Corning's largest segments by revenue are display glass for TVs and optical fiber for telecom networks and data centers. It also provides cover glass into smartphones, filters and substrates and glass into cars, produces pharmaceutical glass, and produces polysilicon for solar panels. Corning is a U.S. producer, and is vertically-integrated across its products and markets.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Corning, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Corning's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 2,796,137, the GLW's price is up by 0.5%, now at $82.77.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 75 days.

Expert Opinions on Corning

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $98.4.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Argus Research continues to hold a Buy rating for Corning, targeting a price of $110. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on Corning with a target price of $100. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Corning, targeting a price of $83. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Corning, which currently sits at a price target of $99. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Corning, maintaining a target price of $100.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.