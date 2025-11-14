Galaxy Digital Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in GLXY often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Galaxy Digital. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 75% bullish and 25% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $41,136, and 11 calls, totaling $898,210.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $50.0 for Galaxy Digital over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Galaxy Digital's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Galaxy Digital's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $25.0 to $50.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Galaxy Digital Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GLXY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.85 $1.75 $1.85 $35.00 $212.7K 16.6K 28 GLXY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.45 $1.4 $1.45 $40.00 $157.3K 13.0K 1.1K GLXY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $0.35 $0.3 $0.3 $50.00 $117.5K 11.9K 4.0K GLXY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $11.5 $11.3 $11.5 $25.00 $108.1K 949 226 GLXY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $0.9 $0.85 $0.9 $45.00 $58.0K 15.7K 649

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Inc is engaged in digital assets and data center infrastructure, delivering solutions that accelerate progress in finance and artificial intelligence. Its digital assets platform offers institutional access to trading, advisory, asset management, staking, self-custody, and tokenization technology. The company invest in and operate cutting-edge data center infrastructure to power AI and high-performance computing, meeting the growing demand for scalable energy and compute solutions in the U.S. It has three operating business segments, Digital Assets and Data Centers, along with a Treasury & Corporate segment.

Present Market Standing of Galaxy Digital

With a trading volume of 2,117,547, the price of GLXY is down by -8.74%, reaching $24.86.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 101 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Galaxy Digital

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $48.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $42. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on Galaxy Digital with a target price of $50. * An analyst from Benchmark persists with their Buy rating on Galaxy Digital, maintaining a target price of $57. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for Galaxy Digital, targeting a price of $44. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BTIG continues to hold a Buy rating for Galaxy Digital, targeting a price of $50.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Galaxy Digital with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.