Behind the Scenes of SanDisk's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on SanDisk. Our analysis of options history for SanDisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) revealed 38 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 34% of traders were bullish, while 36% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 21 were puts, with a value of $2,798,120, and 17 were calls, valued at $1,572,640.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $105.0 to $390.0 for SanDisk over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for SanDisk options trades today is 799.42 with a total volume of 11,785.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for SanDisk's big money trades within a strike price range of $105.0 to $390.0 over the last 30 days.

SanDisk Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNDK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $83.5 $80.3 $81.65 $220.00 $408.2K 368 92 SNDK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $4.1 $4.1 $4.0 $200.00 $401.9K 5.7K 11 SNDK PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $18.9 $16.7 $18.95 $240.00 $379.0K 747 0 SNDK PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $4.3 $3.5 $3.5 $200.00 $350.0K 5.7K 2.0K SNDK PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $18.7 $16.8 $17.83 $250.00 $312.4K 1.1K 541

About SanDisk

Sandisk is one of the five largest suppliers of NAND flash memory semiconductors globally. Sandisk is vertically integrated, producing substantially all of its flash chips at manufacturing sites across Japan via a joint-venture framework with Kioxia. Sandisk then repackages most of its chips into SSDs for consumer electronics, external storage, or cloud storage. Sandisk was formerly a piece of Western Digital for nine years (after being acquired in 2016) and was spun off as an independent company in 2025.

In light of the recent options history for SanDisk, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

SanDisk's Current Market Status

With a volume of 4,249,667, the price of SNDK is up 5.0% at $255.74.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days.

Expert Opinions on SanDisk

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $258.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on SanDisk with a target price of $230. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on SanDisk, maintaining a target price of $230. * An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on SanDisk, which currently sits at a price target of $250. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on SanDisk with a target price of $280. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Overweight rating on SanDisk with a target price of $300.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

