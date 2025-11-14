Looking At CrowdStrike Holdings's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRWD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for CrowdStrike Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $553,690, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $559,902.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $290.0 to $600.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for CrowdStrike Holdings options trades today is 538.5 with a total volume of 385.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for CrowdStrike Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $290.0 to $600.0 over the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $34.0 $33.65 $34.0 $500.00 $340.0K 301 100 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $91.45 $87.0 $91.45 $470.00 $82.3K 83 9 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $23.5 $23.0 $23.5 $600.00 $70.5K 251 42 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/15/26 $45.25 $43.0 $43.0 $600.00 $64.5K 50 15 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $127.4 $124.55 $124.55 $410.00 $62.2K 527 5

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

Having examined the options trading patterns of CrowdStrike Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of CrowdStrike Holdings

With a volume of 366,934, the price of CRWD is down -0.9% at $525.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 18 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About CrowdStrike Holdings

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $571.67.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for CrowdStrike Holdings, targeting a price of $560. * An analyst from BTIG persists with their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, maintaining a target price of $640. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, maintaining a target price of $515.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest CrowdStrike Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.